The Commons Speaker has slapped down Boris Johnson for his Commons claim that Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile, amid a growing backlash.

Lindsay Hoyle said he could not intervene after the prime minister made the allegation on Monday – because it did not fall foul of parliamentary rules.

But he told MPs: “I am far from satisfied that the comments in question were appropriate on this occasion.

“I want to see more compassionate, reasonable politics in this House and that sort of comment can only inflame opinions and generate disregard for this House.”

The controversy has blown up after a beleaguered Mr Johnson – fighting for survival after Sue Gray’s Partygate report – tried to turn the attention onto the Labour leader.

Sir Keir was “a former director of public prosecutions – although he spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can make out””, the prime minister alleged.

The claim is false because, although Sir Keir was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service, at the time of Savile’s crimes, but he was not the reviewing lawyer for the case.