Boris Johnson ‘past the point of no return’, says big Tory donor

Boris Johnson is past “the point of no return” following the Partygate scandal and should step down, a major Conservative Party donor has said.

Finance mogul John Armitage, who has given the Tories more than £3m, has said he found the political situation surrounding No 10 “tremendously upsetting”.

After months of allegations of parties and a fresh controversy over his Jimmy Savile remarks, the prime minister opted to embark on a mini-reshuffle on Tuesday as he attempted to regain his grip on power.

However, Mr Armitage told the BBC he thought political leaders should resign if they lose “moral authority”, adding: “I find the lack of honour inherent in modern politics incredibly distressing.”

Asked by Laura Kuenssberg if Mr Johnson was “past the point of no return”, Mr Armitage said: “Well, personally yes.”

The donor added: “Politicians should go into politics to do good for their country. That is the overwhelming reason to be in politics. I don’t think it’s about your own personal sense of getting to the top of a snakes-and-ladders game.”

Mr Johnson will face MPs after tinkering with his top team as he looks to stave off a confidence vote and lay the foundations for the next election battle.

Expected to join the PM on the frontbench for PMQs on Wednesday is new chip whip Chris Heaton-Harris. The long-time ally of Mr Johnson replaces Mark Spencer, who was moved to Commons leader.

The prime minister has also announced a series a personnel changes at Downing Street in bid to win over wavering backbenchers considering sending no-confidence letters to the 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady.

Asked about the shake-up at No 10, Mr Armitage said: “It’s about more than like, ‘If I’m failing, I’ve done a few things wrong, oh gosh, I’m going to change my advisers, God above!’.”

“What about a sense of personal responsibility? You know, ‘I’m going to change my chief of staff and it will all be fine’. Oh, really?”

Mr Johnson has chosen to make smaller changes now before a fuller ministerial overhaul in the summer, according to a report in The Times, as he prepares to make his team battle-ready for a general election.

The next national poll is due to take place in 2024, but there have been suggestions that Mr Johnson could push for it to be held a year early.

The same newspaper also reported allies of the PM had said he would not resign even if the police investigation into alleged lockdown-breaking parties in No 10 results in him being fined.