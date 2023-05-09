Boris Johnson ‘squared up’ to King Charles over Rwanda policy

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson confronted King Charles III over the Rwanda asylum policy – “squaring up” to him for branding the plan “appalling”, it has been alleged.

Guto Harri, No 10’s director of communications under the former PM, claimed Mr Johnson told him he “went in quite hard” on the then-Prince of Wales in a remarkable meeting over royal interference in politics.

Charles and Mr Johnson’s “showdown” discussion is said to have happened at a Commonwealth summit in the capital Kigali in June following the royal’s reported criticism of the plan to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Mr Johnson disputed his long-standing ally’s account as “inaccurate”, with a source saying he “deplores” any commentary on conversations with royals.

At the time, Mr Johnson described his discussion with Charles in Rwanda as a “good old chinwag” that “covered a lot of ground”.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Mr Harri says that the meeting was “less amicable” than the ex-Tory leader had suggested at the time – claiming the pair also clashed over the royal’s views on slavery.

In June 2022, a source told newspapers that Charles was “more than disappointed” at the Rwanda policy, and “thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling”.

The former No 10 spin doctor said Mr Johnson had suggested that Charles could have his people “kill” the story about the then-heir’s unease over government Rwanda plans.

The former BBC journalist wrote: “‘I went in quite hard’, [Mr Johnson] told me at the time, essentially squaring up to the prince and confronting him about what he – as unelected royalty – had said about the actions of a democratically elected government.”

Mr Harri added: “Prince Charles was busted. He had obviously expressed some criticism, and though he tried to play it down, Boris pointed out the obvious, (saying): ‘If you didn’t say it we both know your people could ring the newspapers and kill the story. The fact they haven’t done that says it all’.”

Boris Johnson at the coronation of King Charles III (PA)

Speaking on LBC about his claim, Mr Harri backed his former boss and said: “They did have a bit of a showdown … So it wasn’t a fight. Obviously they didn’t square up to get in the ring. But Boris, rightly, challenged the unelected royal at the time.”

Asked about his claim that the King was “busted”, he said: “The impression I got is that Prince Charles at the time was squirming, trying to deny he’d said this … The fact that the story was allowed to stand and could not be denied meant that he had actually described government policy as appalling.”

Mr Harri also claimed relations between the two men further soured after Mr Johnson warned Charles not to make a speech on slavery which could open the door to reparations – warning that he would have to “sell the Duchy [of Cornwall]” to pay for it.

“The prince was about to argue for a ‘deeper understanding of slavery’s enduring impact’. It was, he said, ‘a conversation whose time has come’.

“The PM was appalled. And warned the prince in plain English, “I wouldn’t talk about slavery or you’ll end up being forced to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to those whose ancestors built it,” Mr Harri added.

Charles and Boris Johnson in Rwanda ((Chris Jackson/PA))

Mr Harri claimed Charles and Mr Johnson had struggled to get on for years after the politician was late for a meeting while mayor, but that Rwanda was the final straw. “Relations never fully recovered and Charles will be relieved that Boris had left No 10 before he ascended to the throne,” he added.

Mr Johnson attended the King’s coronation at the weekend along with other former prime ministers – but is said to have had a difficult relationship with Charles since he was London mayor.

Mr Johnson brought Mr Harri into No 10 after a clear-out of aides over Partgate, bringing back his former City Hall communications adviser into his inner circle.

Former No 10 spin doctor Guto Harri (Reuters)

A source close to Mr Johnson said: “This account is simply inaccurate and does not reflect the conversation that took place. Boris Johnson has had nothing to do with this podcast, had no knowledge of it and deplores any attempt to report such conversations in public.”

Friends of Mr Johnson added that he deeply disapproved of the leaking of conversations with the heir to the throne and would never do so.

Meanwhile, Mr Harri also alleged that Mr Johnson called the former top civil servant who oversaw the Partygate inquiry a “psycho”.

He also claimed that Rishi Sunak would have been reshuffled out of the chancellor job if the ex-PM had stayed in office because of a major clash over the need for tax cuts.

Ex Downing Street comms chief says Boris Johnson thought Sue Gray was a ‘psycho’

Mr Harri’s comments come as Mr Johnson’s supporters called on MPs to consider another leadership contest if Mr Sunak cannot turn around Tory fortunes.

David Campbell Bannerman – a key Boris Johnson supporter and chairman of the grassroots Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) – said Mr Sunak should take the blame for the local election drubbing.

“Conservative members are furious at this,” Mr Bannerman told Times Radio. “There needs to be a reset of policy – and if Rishi can’t do that then we need to look at alternatives ... I personally would like to see Boris back.”

The former head of the British Army has attacked the plan to send migrants who arrived on small boats to Rwanda – saying the country is still living under the “shadow of genocide”.

General Sir Richard Dannatt told The Independent that Rwanda had a “dark history” and it is not the kind of country to which people fleeing conflicts should be sent.