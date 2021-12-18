Is Boris Johnson facing a ‘dangerous moment’ as Tory leader?

Over the course of a week Boris Johnson has been forced to grapple with a series of self-inflicted wounds, including further interrogation over Christmas “gatherings” in No 10 during lockdown restrictions and the ramifications of a botched attempt to block Owen Paterson’s suspension from the Commons, which resulted in the North Shropshire by-election.

The Conservatives lost the seat on Friday for the first time since 1832, with the Liberal Democrats overturning a 23,000 majority in a Leave-voting area – a historic repudiation of the governing party and a major blow to the prime minister’s authority.

Coupled with this, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, especially in London, is forcing ministers to grapple with the question of whether any further restrictions are needed. According to leaked scenarios from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), hospitalisations could peak at 3,000 a day and more stringent measures may be needed “very soon”.