Boris Johnson - live: By-election defeat ‘warning shot’, says Tory chair as more ‘blue wall’ seats in danger
The government has been sent a “warning shot” by voters in the Chesham and Amersham by-election, the co-chairman of the Tories has said.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Amanda Milling said voters’ concerns over planning reforms and HS2 were “loud and clear” following the party’s defeat to the Liberal Democrats.
Ms Milling said the Conservatives were “listening” and would look at how they could regain their trust.
Boris Johnson has been warned more “blue wall” seats could be in danger following Thursday’s historic win for the Lib Dems.
Senior Tories say the prime minister must change course or face more defeats in southern seats, with a warning the Lib Dems could become the “natural party for the home counties”.
Former Cabinet ministers are among worried Conservatives calling on the prime minister to accept the danger that his “blue wall” will crumble – in a “mirror image” of Labour’s plight in the north.
- Electoral Commission to be stripped of power to prosecute after probe into Boris Johnson’s flat makeover
- Royal British Legion ‘to stop selling poppies in EU due to Brexit’
Boris Johnson urged to listen to voters and rethink planning reforms
Tory former Cabinet minister Damian Green has told Boris Johnson to listen to voters and rethink his planning reforms following the election defeat in Chesham and Amersham.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What you have to do as a political party is listen and what I really don't want to happen to the Conservative Party, my party, is to repeat the mistakes of the Labour Party that disconnected itself from voters it thought it could take for granted.
"People want some form of local control ... people don't want to feel that they're going to have developments dumped on green fields near them when they and their local representatives have had no say over it.
"It's a fairly thin form (of oversight) frankly and people don't think it gives them enough protection."
Royal British Legion to stop selling poppies in EU due to Brexit
The Royal British Legion will no longer sell poppies in the European Union due to red tape following Brexit, according to reports.
The charity, which provides support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, is said to have sent an email to supporters stating it will "need to cease sales to customers in countries in the EU" for the foreseeable future until legislation surrounding Brexit is reviewed.
The i newspaper reported it could not justify the expense, including customs charges, to send poppies overseas following Britain's departure from the EU's customs union on 1 January.
Prime minister told ‘30 or 40 seats’ in south are vulnerable - ‘then the political map does begin to change’
Lib Dem Sarah Green took 56.7 per cent of the vote on Thursday to secure a majority of 8,028 over the second-placed Tories.
