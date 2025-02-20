Boris Johnson charging fans £121 each for meet and greet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boris Johnson is charging fans £121.25 each for a meet and greet before an event in Edinburgh.

The former prime minister, who will appear on 2 September at Usher Hall, will pose for photographs and shake the hands of guests who stump up the fee, before speaking at an event titled An Evening with Boris Johnson.

Tickets for the main event cost between £53.90 and £159.90, charged in addition to the meet and greet fee.

The event’s description praises Mr Johnson for bringing the Tory party to “an extraordinary election victory”, leading Britain “through the darkest days of the pandemic”, as well as “shattering the political and parliamentary deadlock” triggered by Brexit.

“Under Mr Johnson’s leadership, the UK restored sovereign control over its borders, economy and lawmaking, finally enacting the will of the British people”, it reads.

The event description adds: “More recently, Mr Johnson emerged as the pre-eminent global leader in the effort to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.”

The former prime minister is reportedly growing tired of life away from Westminster ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

It comes after the former prime minister intervened over Ukraine on Wednesday evening, after US president Donald Trump came under fire for branding Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator and wrongly suggesting Ukraine started the war with Russia.

Mr Johnson said the US president’s statements on Ukraine - which were the latest in a series of controversial interventions by the Trump administration - “are not intended to be historically accurate, but to shock Europeans into action”.

“Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor.

“Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945. “

Of course Zelensky’s ratings are not 4 per cent. They are actually about the same as Trump’s”, he posted to social media.

The details of his latest meet and greet come just days after allies of the former PM told The Telegraph he is eyeing up a political comeback.

Friends of Mr Johnson claimed he was growing bored of life away from Westminster and is said to be “watching and waiting” on how politics and the fate of the Conservative Party unfolds.

But when contacted by the newspaper, he said: “I’m working flat out on writing some books and building a new kitchen.”

Mr Johnson’s office has been contacted for comment.