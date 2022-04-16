Russia bans Boris Johnson and senior ministers over UK sanctions

Kremlin also bans Ben Wallace and Liz Truss

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Saturday 16 April 2022 10:59
(Independent)

Moscow has announced it is banning Boris Johnson and other senior government ministers from entering Russia in retaliation at UK sanctions.

It comes just days after the British government unveiled further measures aimed at targeting those “aiding and abetting” Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine — now in its seventh week.

The move by Moscow was taken “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials,” the country foreign ministry said in a statement.

The entry blacklist includes Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, foreign secretary Liz Truss, defence secretary Ben Wallace, former prime minister Theresa May, and Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

The Kremlin added the move was in response to “London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy,”

