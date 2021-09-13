Boris Johnson is mourning the loss of his mother, the artist Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who has died at the age of 79, it isreported.

She died “suddenly and peacefully” at a London hospital, the family said according to the Daily Telegraph.

She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 40 and later became president of the European Commission for Human Rights.

After marrying Stanley Johnson in 1963, she had four children: Boris, journalist Rachel, former Cabinet minister Jo and environmentalist Leo, before they divorced in 1979.

The Prime Minister’s son Wilfred was her 13th grandchild.

More follows...