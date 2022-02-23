Parliament is "not the appropriate place" to be raising concerns about Boris Johnson's comments about Muslims, the Speaker has said.

At prime minister's questions on Wednesday Labour MP Imran Hussain said that Mr Johnson was "no stranger to derogatory remarks about Muslim women".

As if about to ask a question, Mr Hussain continued and said "let me ask the prime minister..." before he was cut off by the Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Mr Hoyle said: "This is not the appropriate place to be raising that", and moved onto another MP without asking Mr Johnson to answer the question or allowing Mr Hussain to continue.

The Labour MP for Bradford began his question by raising concerns about Mark Spencer, the MP who has been appointed Commons leader despite being under government investigation for alleged Islamophobia.

But when he turned to the prime minister’s own record he was cut off by the Speaker. Mr Johnson has previously described Muslim women as looking like “bank robbers” and “letterboxes”.

In 2019 Tell MAMA, an organisation which documents instances of racism against Muslims, reported a 375 per cent increase in attacks in the week following after Johnson’s comments, some “directly referenced Boris Johnson and/or the language used in his column”.

