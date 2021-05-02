Conservative donors were approached to cover the cost of a nanny for Boris Johnson’s son Wilfred, it has been reported — as party staff have been given one week to hand over all communication related to the Downing Street flat refurbishment.

An unidentified Tory MP received a complaint from a supporter who has been asked to pay for childcare for the one-year-old, according to The Sunday Times.

The donor reportedly told the MP: “I don’t mind paying for leaflets but I resent being asked to pay to literally wipe the prime minister’s baby’s bottom.”

Downing Street did not deny a claim that the PM has taken out a personal loan to repay the Conservative Party for the renovations, the newspaper reported.

Such a loan would have to be declared to avoid conflicts of interest.

Separate inquiries into how Mr Johnson’s flat redecoration was funded are being carried out by Simon Case, the head of the civil service, Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, and the Electoral Commission.

The prime minister has repeatedly said that he paid for anything spent beyond the annual £30,000 maintenance allowance for residents of Downing Street.

Meanwhile, Conservative Party staff have been given one week to hand over all communication related to renovations of Mr Johnson’s flat or face criminal consequences, according to reports.

The Times and The Sun reported on Saturday that all Conservative Party staff received an email from human resources in the name of Alan Mabbutt, a senior official and registered legal officer, about the commission’s inquiry which told them: “You are put on notice that this is a criminal investigation.”

The email instructed that all communications had to be provided to the investigation by 7 May.

The approach to donors over nanny costs was also reported in the Mail on Sunday, which said Tory bankrollers were also asked to cover the cost of a personal trainer for the prime minister.

No 10 did not deny that donors had been approached, the newspaper said, but insisted Mr Johnson had “personally paid” for both members of staff.

The Independent asked Downing Street for comment.

Additional reporting by PA