Boris Johnson to discuss Ukraine crisis in visits to Nato HQ and Poland

In trip to Moscow, Liz Truss will urge Russian foreign secretary to end aggressive stance on border

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Wednesday 09 February 2022 14:12
Comments
(MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF)

Boris Johnson is to hold talks on the Ukraine crisis with Nato’s secretary general on Thursday before flying to Poland on a trip designed to reassure eastern European allies about the UK’s support in the face of Russian aggression.

Meanwhile Liz Truss will become the first British foreign secretary in more than four years to visit Russia, where she will tell counterpart Sergey Lavrov that it is time for Moscow to call off its build-up of troops near the border with Ukraine.

The Polish foreign ministry in Warsaw indicated that Mr Johnson will meet prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and resident Andrzej Duda, and he is also expected to visit British troops in the country.

And Nato announced that the PM will hold talks with secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at its Brussels HQ ahead of a joint press conference early on Thursday morning. Labour said that leader Sir Keir Starmer will also meet Mr Stoltenberg in Brussels later in the day.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is also expected to visit Moscow this week as part of the high-level international push to resolve the crisis.

Ahead of her visit, Ms Truss said: “The UK is determined to stand up for freedom and democracy in Ukraine.

“I’m visiting Moscow to urge Russia to pursue a diplomatic solution and make clear that another Russian invasion of a sovereign state would bring massive consequences for all involved.

“Russia should be in no doubt about the strength of our response. We have said many times that any further invasion would incur severe costs, including through a co-ordinated package of sanctions.

“Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy.”

The UK is prepared to impose what Ms Truss has branded “the toughest sanctions regime against Russia we have ever had” if there is an invasion of Ukraine, targeting those closest to the Kremlin.

The visits form part of an intensive period of diplomatic contacts as the international community attempts to defuse tensions around Ukraine.

Mr Johnson held talks with Lithuanian PM Ingrida Simonyte in Downing Street and a call with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on Tuesday.

Russia has insisted it has no plans to invade Ukraine but President Vladimir Putin has raised concerns about Nato expansion in eastern Europe – Ukraine is not a member of the alliance but has received support from the West.

