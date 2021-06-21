Boris Johnson news – live: PM sets out ‘science superpower’ plans as royal yacht design mocked
Boris Johnson has set out plans to reinforce the UK’s position “as a science superpower” with a new science and technology office aimed at maximising the country’s strengths in both sectors.
The Office for Science and Technology Strategy, run by Sir Patrick Vallance, will be based in the Cabinet Office and tasked with driving Whitehall priorities in those areas.
Sir Patrick said the new office would “put science and technology right at the heart of policy-making and strengthen the way we work across government”.
It came as Mr Johnson’s vision for a new national flagship to replace the royal yacht was dismissed as looking like a “1950s fishing trawler” by a leading naval architect.
Stephen Payne, the designer of the massive ocean liner Queen Mary 2, told the Daily Telegraph that he was far from impressed by a “very poor” design proposal issued by Downing Street.
Lib Dems send warning to Johnson over controversial planning reforms
The Liberal Democrats have sent a warning to Boris Johnson that he must drop his “undemocratic” planning reforms following the Tories’ shock by-election defeat in Chesham and Amersham.
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey is hoping his party can capitalise on discontent over the plans, which critics say would weaken oversight of planning applications.
Labour is also trying to pressure the prime minister by calling on backbench Tory rebels to support an opposition vote in the Commons on Monday calling for protections for communities to register objections.
“People are fed up with being taken for granted by Johnson and his government and demand to be listened to,” Sir Ed said.
“That's why the Conservative's ill-thought through and undemocratic planning reforms must go. These reforms are nothing short of a developers' free-for-all.
“They would stop local communities from protecting cherished green spaces and do nothing for first-time buyers in areas like the Chilterns, who are desperate for a home of their own.”
The government has argued that it is overhauling an “outdated planning system to deliver the high quality, sustainable homes communities need”.
"Local democracy and communities are at the heart of our reforms, with decisions remaining with councils and communities having real influence over development location and design,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.
