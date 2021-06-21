✕ Close Boris Johnson tells planning critics they’re wrong despite by-election humiliation

Boris Johnson has set out plans to reinforce the UK’s position “as a science superpower” with a new science and technology office aimed at maximising the country’s strengths in both sectors.

The Office for Science and Technology Strategy, run by Sir Patrick Vallance, will be based in the Cabinet Office and tasked with driving Whitehall priorities in those areas.

Sir Patrick said the new office would “put science and technology right at the heart of policy-making and strengthen the way we work across government”.

It came as Mr Johnson’s vision for a new national flagship to replace the royal yacht was dismissed as looking like a “1950s fishing trawler” by a leading naval architect.

Stephen Payne, the designer of the massive ocean liner Queen Mary 2, told the Daily Telegraph that he was far from impressed by a “very poor” design proposal issued by Downing Street.