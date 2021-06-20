Liveupdated1624172800

Boris Johnson news – live: PM and Sunak ‘set for clash over pension’ as John Bercow defects to Labour

Follow the latest updates from the government

Conrad Duncan@theconradduncan
Sunday 20 June 2021 08:06
comments
Boris Johnson tells planning critics they’re wrong despite by-election humiliation

Boris Johnson is at odds with his chancellor Rishi Sunak over Treasury plans to suspend the “triple lock” on pensions for a year, with frustration over the prime minister’s desire to make expensive policy pledges, according to reports.

The Sunday Times claimed that officials were said to be examining plans to prevent a rise in average wages over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a 6 per cent increase in the state pension - costing the government £4bn.

It added that there was “growing consternation” over Mr Johnson’s habit of announcing plans that would cost billions of pounds “when there is no means to pay for them”.

It came as former speaker and Tory MP John Bercow revealed he had defected to Labour as he warned that the government needed “to be replaced”.

Mr Bercow said the Conservatives had become “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic” under Mr Johnson’s leadership.

1624172800

Former speaker John Bercow defects to Labour over ‘reactionary’ Tories

Former Commons speaker John Bercow has announced that he has defected from the Conservatives to Labour over Boris Johnson’s leadership of the party, which he branded as “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”.

In an interview with The Observer, the former Tory MP said the current government needed to be replaced and that Labour was “the only vehicle that can achieve that objective”.

Our reporter, Matt Mathers, has the full story below:

Former speaker John Bercow defects to Labour and attacks Boris Johnson’s ‘lies and empty slogans’

Former Tory MP says party has become ‘reactionary’ and ‘populist’

Conrad Duncan20 June 2021 08:06
1624172135

Treasury ‘plan to suspend pensions triple lock’ puts Johnson and Sunak on collision course

Boris Johnson and his chancellor Rishi Sunak are thought to be heading for a clash over government spending as Treasury officials are reportedly drawing up plans to suspend the costly “triple lock” on pensions for a year.

The pair are said to be at odds over the PM’s expensive policy commitments, including plans to build a new royal yacht at a cost of £200m, cap social care costs at £50,000 and make further green pledges at the Cop26 climate summit in November.

Our reporter, Peter Stubley, has the full story below:

Treasury ‘plan to suspend pensions triple lock’ puts Johnson and Sunak on collision course

Officials said to be concerned at PM’s fondness for announcing new plans costing billions of pounds

Conrad Duncan20 June 2021 07:55
1624171417

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics today.

Conrad Duncan20 June 2021 07:43

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments