Boris Johnson news – live: PM and Sunak ‘set for clash over pension’ as John Bercow defects to Labour
Boris Johnson is at odds with his chancellor Rishi Sunak over Treasury plans to suspend the “triple lock” on pensions for a year, with frustration over the prime minister’s desire to make expensive policy pledges, according to reports.
The Sunday Times claimed that officials were said to be examining plans to prevent a rise in average wages over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a 6 per cent increase in the state pension - costing the government £4bn.
It added that there was “growing consternation” over Mr Johnson’s habit of announcing plans that would cost billions of pounds “when there is no means to pay for them”.
It came as former speaker and Tory MP John Bercow revealed he had defected to Labour as he warned that the government needed “to be replaced”.
Mr Bercow said the Conservatives had become “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic” under Mr Johnson’s leadership.
Former Commons speaker John Bercow has announced that he has defected from the Conservatives to Labour over Boris Johnson’s leadership of the party, which he branded as “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”.
In an interview with The Observer, the former Tory MP said the current government needed to be replaced and that Labour was “the only vehicle that can achieve that objective”.
Our reporter, Matt Mathers, has the full story below:
Boris Johnson and his chancellor Rishi Sunak are thought to be heading for a clash over government spending as Treasury officials are reportedly drawing up plans to suspend the costly “triple lock” on pensions for a year.
The pair are said to be at odds over the PM’s expensive policy commitments, including plans to build a new royal yacht at a cost of £200m, cap social care costs at £50,000 and make further green pledges at the Cop26 climate summit in November.
Our reporter, Peter Stubley, has the full story below:
