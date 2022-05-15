Boris Johnson news – live: PM to pressure DUP as Brexit row rages
Johnson to say ‘cross-community support’ needed to change protocol
Boris Johnson will meet DUP leaders to urge a return to powersharing in Northern Ireland as the government seeks to calm a dispute with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules.
The prime minster will visit Belfast on Monday for the first time since the Stormont elections earlier this month.
Sinn Fein made history by becoming the first nationalist party to win the right to nominate a first minister, but the DUP has refused to re-enter government with the party without reform of the Northern Ireland protocol, which it warns has created a border down the Irish Sea.
Mr Johnson is expected to tell politicians to “get back to work” and stress the changes the government wants to see in the protocol.
The UK and the EU should have a “shared objective”, to find a reformed Brexit deal which enjoys “the broadest possible cross-community support” in Northern Ireland, he will say. He will note that a new deal must avoid a hard border with Ireland and respect the EU single market.
Boris Johnson will put pressure on the DUP to re-enter powersharing in Northern Ireland as the government seeks to ease an escalating war of words with the European Union over Brexit (Kate Devlin writes).
Government sources suggested ministers want to take some of the heat out of the debate, which in recent days has led to claims the UK is heading for a trade war with the EU.
But they also made clear no decision has yet been taken on whether or not the UK will unilaterally tear up part of its Brexit deal with the EU.
The idea is expected to be discussed at a meeting of ministers next week.
The prime minster will make his call on Monday when he visits Belfast for the first time since the Stormont elections earlier this month.
Prime minister to deliver ‘tough message’ to Northern Irish politicians
Jeremy Hunt says NHS was ‘rogue system’ in his time as health secretary
Jeremy Hunt has described sitting at the top of a “rogue system” when he was health secretary and said he was “shocked to his core” by failures in care.
A fear of transparency and honesty in the NHS when it comes to avoidable deaths and mistakes is a “major structural problem” that must be addressed, the current chair of the Health and Social Care Committee said in an excerpt from his new book published in The Sunday Times.
In the book, Zero: Eliminating Unnecessary Deaths in A Post-Pandemic NHS, Mr Hunt said the “corrosive consequences of such thinking” were cover-ups that the Department of Health and NHS “were complicit” in.
“Too often managers who had failed were recycled to jobs in a different part of the country, where they continued to make the same mistakes. And because of the secrecy, the wheels of change ground slowly,” he said.
“It was not about rogue staff or a rogue hospital. It was about a rogue system. A rogue system that I, as health secretary, sat at the top of.”
Mr Hunt said he was “shocked to his core” by failures in care, including avoidable deaths.
