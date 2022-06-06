Who should replace Boris Johnson? Have your say

Boris Johnson is facing a no-confidence vote this evening after Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, announced the threshold of 54 letters had been reached to trigger the vote.

The vote, which takes place in the wake of the Partygate scandal and Sue Gray report, will take place between 6pm and 8pm, with the results expected around 9pm.

Earlier on Monday, John Penrose, the prime minister’s anti-corruption champion resigned.

Announcing his decision by letter to the prime minister Mr Penrose said the Sue Gray report had revealed the PM had broken “a fundamdental principle of the ministerial code”.

“I’m afraid it wouldn’t be honourable or right for me to remain as your anti-corruption champion after reaching this conclusion nor for you to remain as prime minister.

“I hope you will now stand aside so we can look to the future and choose your successor.”

