Boris Johnson has effectively ruled out joining Reform UK, raising fears about Nigel Farage’s approach to the economy and Britain’s national security.

The former prime minister said Mr Farage’s party is “extremely dangerous” and that “we need a Conservative government that is strong on defence and doesn’t believe that the problem in Ukraine was that Nato provoked Putin”.

Mr Johnson also attacked Reform’s plans to scrap the two-child cap on benefits, warning “we have got to spend less on public services”.

Speaking to The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves the West, Mr Johnson said: “That party [Reform] was on zero when I was prime minister… and that was because we got Brexit done.

“Who is to say whether that party will even exist before the next election?”

He was linked to a potential move to the party after his staunch ally Nadine Dorries joined, declaring that the “Tory party is dead”.

But Mr Johnson backed his party, declaring: “The answers to this country’s problems are going to be Conservative answers.”

He said it is “the oldest, most successful party in the world” and that Kemi Badenoch is “easily the sparkiest and the most intellectually original” of all current party leaders.

Reform has also ruled out allowing Mr Johnson into the party, and has made attacking the so-called “Boris wave” of immigration under the former PM one of its central attacks on the Conservatives.

Policy head Zia Yusuf recently described Mr Johnson as one of the worst prime ministers in British history, and Mr Farage has ruled out allowing him to join Reform.

Hitting back, Mr Johnson warned Reform could not be trusted in government amid mounting tensions in Eastern Europe.

He said: “Look at what’s happening in Moldova, right? Look at what’s happening in Estonia, in Poland, even in Denmark today, right? And ask yourself, do you want the UK either to be led by Labour, who have a huge number of their grassroots, who are still basically pro Moscow, Corbynista, right?

“Or do you want this other, this Reform gang, who are on record as saying that Nato provoked Putin’s aggression.

“I don’t think that’s the, I think what the world wants to save the West, what the world needs is UK leadership on this, and they need, they need the UK to be strong and determined, and not to sound equivocal, morally equivocal about transparent evil like invading Ukraine.”