How does a no confidence vote work in the Conservative Party?

As senior civil servant Sue Gray prepares to publish her report into rule-busting parties in No 10, many Westminster watchers would agree Boris Johnson’s political future hangs in the balance, with concern remaining over the threat of a no confidence vote.

With the help of key allies from his successful bid for the Tory leadership in 2019, Mr Johnson, who is spending the weekend at his countryside residence, Chequers, is said to be contacting his backbenchers in an attempt to shore up support.

While some Conservative MPs have publicly called on the prime minister to resign – including former cabinet minister David Davis – and have submitted letters of no confidence, many are reserving final judgement until the publication of Ms Gray’s report.