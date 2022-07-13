Boris Johnson to stage no-confidence vote in his own government

Boris Johnson will stage a no-confidence in his own government – in a “bizarre” twist to the row over Labour being denied Commons time for the showdown.

The prime minister was accused of an “abuse of power” after breaking with parliamentary convention by refusing the vote earmarked for Wednesday – accusing Labour of “playing politics”.

Now the vote will take place on Monday, but only giving MPs the opportunity to express confidence in the government, not in Mr Johnson himself, a move a Labour source branded “bizarre”.

A government spokesperson accused Keir Starmer of breaking with convention by making the prime minister the target of the vote – a claim dismissed by experts.

“To remedy this we are tabling a motion which gives the House the opportunity to decide if it has confidence in the government.”

Labour accused the government of “running scared” when its vote on confidence in Mr Johnson was denied on Tuesday, saying: “This is totally unprecedented.”

Erskine May, the parliamentary bible. States that “by established convention” the government “always accedes to the demand from the Leader of the Opposition”.

It was highly unlikely that enough Tory rebels would be found for the vote to be won – but it would have embarrassed Conservative MPs who voted to keep Mr Johnson in post for now.

The government argued that the vote was a waste of parliamentary time because the prime minister “has already resigned”, even though he remains in No 10.