A furious row is raging in Northern Ireland over a giant bonfire of wooden pallets erected at Tigers Bay in north Belfast, at an “interface” area between traditionally loyalist and nationalist areas.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson visited the area on Thursday to declare that the pyre should remain, after Stormont’s SDLP infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon insisted the fire must not be allowed to proceed.
Ms Mallon and Sinn Fein communities minister Deirdre Hargey have written to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to warn they will seek judicial review against the decision not to intervene on the bonfire, set to be lit at the weekend as part of traditional “Eleventh Night” events.
They have received agreement from Belfast City Council to remove the pyre, but police have refused to provide contractors with protection for the operation, arguing it would risk disorder.
Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, Sir Keir called for all sides to “de-escalate the tension” and said that Mr Johnson and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis should come to the province to find practical solutions.
The Labour leader said that his discussions with political leaders, community groups and victims of violence in Northern Ireland had been characterised by “a complete lack of trust in the government”.
He said: “Almost everybody in Northern Ireland feels that the prime minister negotiated the protocol, he mis-sold it - misrepresented what its consequences really are - and now he is not taking responsibility for fixing it.
“I’ve come to hear what political leaders have to say and what community groups have to say and they’re saying that very, very loud and clear.
“The prime minister’s role should be as an honest broker. That’s what John Major, Tony Blair and others have done in the past. This prime minister has abandoned that role and I think many people feel betrayed by that.”
Brexit minister David Frost, who negotiated the Northern Ireland protocol for Mr Johnson, was on Friday due to be grilled by politicians at Stormont about the problems it has caused.
He will face questions about provisions agreed by the prime minister which will ban the import of sausages and other chilled meats from the British mainland from October, as well as wider disruption to supplies.
Johnson and Frost blame the EU for over-zealous implementation of post-Brexit rules, but Brussels says the UK has yet to fully apply the required checks and is taking legal action against unilateral extensions of “grace periods” for parcels and supermarket supplies.
Sir Keir said that the UK should seek an agreement with the EU on common veterinary standards, which he said would resolve much of the disruption.
And he rejected Unionist calls for the scrapping of the protocol, insisting that a way had to be found to make the agreement work.
Starmer said that progress in the Northern Irish peace process had “stalled” under Mr Johnson.
“I’m concerned at the number of issues that are swirling around and the difficulties there are at the moment that I think are creating quite a fragile environment,” he said.
“Here we are in what is always pretty difficult week coming up in Northern Ireland. It needs a steady hand. It needs the prime minister or secretary of state here, having discussions with political leaders in the way that I’ve been, trying to find practical solutions.”
The Labour leader said he would not back legislation to end prosecution of veterans and paramilitaries for Troubles-era incidents.
“The idea that the prime minister of the United Kingdom simply says ‘I’ll give up on it now, draw a line, an amnesty for all those involved’ I think is wrong in principle,” said Sir Keir.
“I think it’ll unravel, particularly when his own MPs begin to understand what it is that’s being proposed.”
Hundreds of “Eleventh Night” bonfires will be lit in loyalist communities across Northern Ireland over the weekend, most of them late on Sunday night, to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season – the Twelfth of July.
While the majority pass off each year without incident, some remain the source of community tension, with authorities previously having intervened to remove towering pyres on health and safety grounds.
Loyalists have rejected suggestions the siting of the Tigers Bay bonfire was deliberately provocative and have accused nationalists and republicans of whipping up tensions in an effort to deny them what they view as a legitimate celebration of their culture.
