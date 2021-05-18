A nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he was suffering the effects of Covid-19 has resigned over the “lack of respect” the government is showing the NHS and healthcare workers.

Jenny McGee, who looked after the prime minister for two days when he was in intensive care in St Thomas’ Hospital in London, said: “We’re not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve. I’m just sick of it. So I’ve handed in my resignation.”

Her remarks about pay refer to the government’s proposed 1 per cent pay rise for NHS staff.

Ms McGee also criticised the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“Lots of nurses felt that the government hadn’t led very effectively – the indecisiveness, so many mixed messages. It was just very upsetting,” she said.

She made the remarks in a Channel 4 documentary “The Year Britain Stopped”, which will be broadcast on 24 May.