Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.

The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.

Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide whether to go ahead with Christmas plans and businesses are suffering from cancelled festivities.

“Not telling the public what’s going on is unacceptable,” said former chief whip Mr Harper.

“These are big decisions affecting everyone’s lives, people’s livelihoods and mental wellbeing across the country.

“We all deserve to see the data ministers see. Show us your workings.

“We can do so much better than this.”

Mr Johnson has promised to recall the House of Commons for a vote on any new restrictions requiring regulation, so even a day’s delay leaves him very little room to manoeuvre for curbs before Christmas Day.

While there is no constitutional requirement for notice before a recall, in practical terms it is all but impossible to get MPs back to the chamber during their Christmas recess in less than 24 hours.

While there is no legal bar on the House sitting on any day of the year, it is thought highly improbable that the PM would order a recall on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, meaning that he has little time left if he wants new legal restrictions in place for the period between Christmas and New Year.