Boris Johnson says P&O did break law and government ‘will take them to court’ despite Grayling exemption
Government will also encourage workers to take legal action, says PM
Boris Johnson has said it appeared P&O Ferries had “broken the law” by sacking 800 workers without notice – vowing that the government would “take them to court”.
“It looks to me as though the company has broken the law,” the prime minister told the Commons at PMQs. “We will be taking action therefore, and we will be encouraging workers to take action.”
Mr Johnson said P&O Ferries had a duty to notify the government about the sackings 45 days before the move – promising that the firm “aren’t going to get away with it”.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the PM of “half arsed bluster and waffle” on the seafarer firings.
The PM’s pledge of legal action comes as it emerged that the ferry company felt able to sack 800 staff without warning about because of a law change brought in by former minister Chris Grayling.
The ex-transport secretary quietly amended legislation in 2018 meant to protect workers to create an exemption where there are mass redundancies on ships registered overseas.
But Mr Johnson said the government would not “sit by” over the mass sackings – and said that under section 194 of the Trade Unions and Labour Relations Act of 1992 it appeared the ferry giant had broken the law.
“If the company is found guilty then they face fines running into millions of pounds,” the prime minister said.
Mr Johnson said workers would be able to taking action under the 1996 Employment Rights Act.
However, Sir Keir said the prime minister “had not lifted a finger” to prevent the sackings last week. “If the prime minister can’t stop that, what’s the point of his government?”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies