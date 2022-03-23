Boris Johnson has said it appeared P&O Ferries had “broken the law” by sacking 800 workers without notice – vowing that the government would “take them to court”.

“It looks to me as though the company has broken the law,” the prime minister told the Commons at PMQs. “We will be taking action therefore, and we will be encouraging workers to take action.”

Mr Johnson said P&O Ferries had a duty to notify the government about the sackings 45 days before the move – promising that the firm “aren’t going to get away with it”.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the PM of “half arsed bluster and waffle” on the seafarer firings.

The PM’s pledge of legal action comes as it emerged that the ferry company felt able to sack 800 staff without warning about because of a law change brought in by former minister Chris Grayling.

The ex-transport secretary quietly amended legislation in 2018 meant to protect workers to create an exemption where there are mass redundancies on ships registered overseas.

But Mr Johnson said the government would not “sit by” over the mass sackings – and said that under section 194 of the Trade Unions and Labour Relations Act of 1992 it appeared the ferry giant had broken the law.

“If the company is found guilty then they face fines running into millions of pounds,” the prime minister said.

Mr Johnson said workers would be able to taking action under the 1996 Employment Rights Act.

However, Sir Keir said the prime minister “had not lifted a finger” to prevent the sackings last week. “If the prime minister can’t stop that, what’s the point of his government?”

More follows...