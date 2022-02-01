No 10 backtracks over secrecy on Boris Johnson party fines

U-turn after outrage from opposition parties over attempted ‘cover-up’

Downing Street has backed down after coming under pressure over plans to keep secret any fine imposed on Boris Johnson in the Partygate affair.

The climbdown came less than 24 hours after No 10 was forced into a U-turn over Mr Johnson’s bid to prevent the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s full report on the “failure of leadership” which resulted in 12 government events being investigated by police for potential lockdown breaches.

No 10 sparked fury on Tuesday morning by refusing to commit to making public any fixed penalty notice issued by police to the prime minister or Downing Street staff.

With Scotland Yard saying that the police would not name individuals found to have breached coronavirus regulations, it raised the prospect that the public would never be told if Mr Johnson had been found guilty.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “The public have a right to know if the prime minister is found to have committed an offence by the police.

“No 10 said they would publish the full report. They cannot be allowed to backtrack or hide the results of the police investigation.”

And Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: "This stinks of a cover-up by No 10. Even Richard Nixon believed a country deserves to know whether their leader is a crook.”

Within hours, Downing Street had backtracked on its position.

A spokesperson said that No 10 would make it known if the PM was fined, “given the significant public interest”.

But it remained unclear whether fines – probably of £100 but potentially as much as £10,000 – imposed on Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie, senior civil servants, ministers or No 10 staff will be kept secret.

