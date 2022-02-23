Boris Johnson ‘lining up revenge reshuffle’ if he survives Partygate

Boris Johnson loyalists believe he is lining up a revenge reshuffle in July if he escapes unscathed from the Partygate inquiries and May’s perilous local elections.
Emboldened by the delay in publishing the final report into alleged lockdown-breaking gatherings at No 10, supporters of the prime minister believe the wind has gone out of the sails of moves to oust him and he will survive a confidence vote by MPs, even if he is fined by police.
One well-placed MP predicted that in that case he would move against those he feels have undermined him, telling The Independent: “Boris is someone who rewards loyalty and there are a lot of people who very noticeably failed to show it.”
There was little to nurture loyalist hopes of a Johnson recovery in an exclusive Savanta Comres survey for The Independent, which showed Conservatives trailing Keir Starmer’s Labour by 40 per cent to 33, a single point up on the low of 32 recorded in the pollster’s political tracker index.
Little more than one-third (35 per cent) of Conservative supporters viewed him as their top choice as leader.
A massive 63 per cent of voters said Johnson was doing a “bad job” as PM, against just 31 per cent who said he was doing well. Even among Tory voters, 42 per cent said he was performing badly.
But the poll confirmed supporters’ belief that the PM will be protected from removal by the lack of an obvious replacement for opponents to rally round.
Among Tory supporters, he remained well ahead of nearest rival Rishi Sunak, favoured as leader by 23 per cent, with much-touted alternatives Liz Truss (4 per cent), Jeremy Hunt (7) and Sajid Javid (4) all trailing “someone else” (20 per cent) as party supporters’ choice.
Among voters in general, Johnson on 18 per cent was almost neck-and-neck with Sunak (17), with Truss (4 per cent), Hunt (7 per cent) and Javid (6) again far behind.
Johnson loyalists who spoke to The Independent accepted that their leader still faces a challenge to hold onto his job, particularly if he faces a police fine and is found personally culpable in the Partygate report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, and if the Tories suffer a drubbing at local elections on 5 May.
But one MP said that even if any of these moments of peril prompt the 54 MPs’ letters needed to trigger a vote on his leadership, there is growing confidence that Mr Johnson can win it – as his predecessor Theresa May did – by securing the votes of more than half the parliamentary party.
Removing the leader requires the votes of 181 of the Tories’ 360 MPs, they said, adding: “It’s a very high bar to reach, and it would take a greater degree of organisation than the rebels have shown so far.”
And the May polls could be a blessing in disguise for the PM, as they involve seats – particularly in London – last fought at the highpoint of Jeremy Corbyn’s electoral fortunes in 2018, presenting Labour with a tough challenge to make significant gains.
“We’ll certainly take a hit in May,” said the MP. “But actually we may not lose that many seats in numerical terms because we’re starting from a fairly low base. He can take a few hundred losses without it being terminal, especially if he’s just won a confidence vote.”
And they added: “If he gets through both of those, I think we can expect a reshuffle and it won’t be kind to those who failed to step up when he was under threat.
“Boris is someone who rewards loyalty. There are a lot of people who very noticeably failed to show loyalty when the stories about parties were appearing. Jacob (Rees-Mogg) and Nadine (Dorries) and some others were out there (in TV and radio interviews) again and again, but there were others at ministerial and PPS level who were notable by their absence.
“I think some of them will be regretting their decisions come July.”
The MP declined to identify potential victims of a revenge reshuffle.
Sunak and Truss have both been accused of being “on manoeuvres” courting support in case of an eventual leadership battle – and Sunak’s disavowal of the PM’s smear linking Starmer with Jimmy Savile was viewed by some as disloyal. But few in Westminster believe the PM would move against the pair, who are viewed as being among his more successful ministers.
Despite polling evidence of deep voter anger over Downing Street parties – including a recent survey for The Independent which found 75 per cent think he should quit if fined – some supporters believe he could survive a fixed penalty notice from police.
One cabinet minister told The Independent: "The parties certainly come up on the doorstep. There’s no doubt people are cross about them. But it isn’t changing the way they say they’ll vote.
“As far as my constituents are concerned, he delivered Brexit and he delivered the vaccine and that’s good enough for them."
The minister added: “I personally don’t think he’ll get fined. There is a high bar for the cops. Even if he does, I think he can ride it out. The Tory mood in the House was completely different after the Covid statement.”
With the final Covid restrictions lifted and tensions over Ukraine dominating the political agenda, Johnson supporters are increasingly doubtful that rebels can revive the momentum that earlier saw confidence letters in double figures sent to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.
MPs who spoke out against Johnson’s leadership came from different groups – Red Wall newcomers anxious for their slim majorities in formerly Labour seats, veteran Tories with One Nation sympathies and former ministers chafing at being confined to the backbenches – with no organised plot to unite them, they said.
Meanwhile, the “Operation Save Big Dog” alternative whipping system has been so successful that activity on its WhatsApp support group has dwindled because members feel it is “job done”.
One MP said the furore had helped the PM establish a corps of firm supporters: “There wasn’t really a Johnsonite group before all this, but funnily enough the Partygate affair has created one.”
Today’s poll showed Sir Keir having some success eating into the Tory vote, with 13 per cent of 2019 Conservatives now saying they would back Labour, against just 1 per cent who backed Starmer’s party at the last election moving the other way.
But 45 per cent said Starmer was doing a bad job as leader of the opposition, against 35 per cent who said he was doing well.
Mr Sunak won a positive rating for his performance as chancellor, with 46 per cent saying he has done well, against 39 per cent who rated him badly. And views on Sajid Javid’s performance as health secretary were evenly split 41-41.
