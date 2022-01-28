No 10 denies involvement in police decision on partygate report

Downing Street has denied any role in the Metropolitan Police's dramatic decision to block the release of all but "minimal" information about No 10 parties during lockdown.
And a No 10 spokesperson said it was "not at all" the case that Boris Johnson is pleased that the intervention by Scotland Yard could delay the full release of Sue Gray's report by weeks or months.
Liberal Democrats have warned that any appearance of an "establishment stitch-up" between government and police to cover up wrong-doing would be "profoundly damaging".
And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the Gray report to be published in full as soon as possible, warning the government had been thrown into "paralysis" by continuing uncertainty.
The publication of the Whitehall mandarin's report into alleged breaches of Covid regulations has been thrown into doubt by police insistence on removing details relating to events which are covered by their separate criminal investigation.
No 10 today said it was unable to say when the Gray report will now be published or how complete it would be.
But a spokesperson said it was not the case that Downing Street put any pressure on either the police or Cabinet Office to halt publication, which had been expected earlier this week. And he said he was "not aware" of any direct contact between No 10 and the Met on the issue.
Asked if No 10 asked the investigatory team to check with the Met whether publication would cut across its inquiries, the spokesperson said: "No. The terms of reference clearly set out that the Cabinet Office would keep in contact with the Metropolitan Police.
"It's an independent investigation. We haven't been privy to the details of the investigation or any of its content... We are not involved in these conversations."
Asked if Mr Johnson would be pleased at the prospect of the findings on his handling of the partygate affair being kicked into the long grass, the spokesperson replied: “No, not at all. We appreciate it is independent work.
“The prime minister said earlier this week that it’s entirely right for the police to investigate these matters and they should be given time and space to do that.”
Speaking during a visit to Glasgow, Sir Keir said he wanted to “see Sue Gray’s report in full and the investigation finished as quickly as possible, because we’re in this situation where the whole of government is paralysed because the police are looking at what the prime minister was getting up to in Downing Street.”
Asked whether, with his legal background, he believed that publication of the Gray report could prejudice the police inquiry, Sir Keir said: “Any issues of prejudice have got to be worked through but this whole mess, this whole of paralysing of politics, is being caused by the prime minister and his wrongdoing.”
Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael asked: "So first the police were waiting for Sue Gray, now Sue Gray has to wait for the police?
"Any appearance of an establishment stitch-up between the Met Commissioner and the government is profoundly damaging. Police officers need the trust and confidence of the public to do their jobs and keep our communities safe.
"That's why we called for the police to investigate No 10 weeks ago and put this whole sorry business behind us, instead of waiting for Sue Gray.
"The Sue Gray report must be published in full, including all photos, text messages and other evidence. If it is redacted now, a full, unredacted version must be published as soon as the police investigation is complete."
