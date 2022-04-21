Partygate: ‘I’ve got nothing to hide’, says Boris Johnson
‘Ask me questions relating to the trip’: PM lets frustration show in interviews during visit to India
Boris Johnson has said he has “absolutely nothing to hide” in the Partygate scandal.
The prime minister was speaking shortly after abandonning a bid to kick into the long grass a new Commons inquiry into whether he committed a contempt of parliament by lying about breaches of Covid law in 10 Downing Street.
With the row over parties threatening to overshadow a crucial trade visit to India, Mr Johnson let his frustration show in an interview with Sky News, telling political editor Beth Rigby: “Ask me questions relating to the trip.”
Mr Johnson is facing probable investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee after ditching an amendment designed to delay a vote on the issue until after the completion of the police inquiry and the publication of a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
But he insisted he was not trying to evade scrutiny, and denied that he had dropped his amendment out of fear of a major rebellion by angry Tory backbenchers.
“People were saying this looks like we were trying to stop stuff coming out,” said the PM. “I didn’t want that. I don’t want people to say that.
“I don’t what this thing endlessly to go on. I have absolutely nothing to hide.”
