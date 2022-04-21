Boris Johnson has said he has “absolutely nothing to hide” in the Partygate scandal.

The prime minister was speaking shortly after abandonning a bid to kick into the long grass a new Commons inquiry into whether he committed a contempt of parliament by lying about breaches of Covid law in 10 Downing Street.

With the row over parties threatening to overshadow a crucial trade visit to India, Mr Johnson let his frustration show in an interview with Sky News, telling political editor Beth Rigby: “Ask me questions relating to the trip.”

Mr Johnson is facing probable investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee after ditching an amendment designed to delay a vote on the issue until after the completion of the police inquiry and the publication of a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

But he insisted he was not trying to evade scrutiny, and denied that he had dropped his amendment out of fear of a major rebellion by angry Tory backbenchers.

“People were saying this looks like we were trying to stop stuff coming out,” said the PM. “I didn’t want that. I don’t want people to say that.

“I don’t what this thing endlessly to go on. I have absolutely nothing to hide.”