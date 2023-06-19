Jump to content

Watch live: MPs vote on Partygate report after committee finds Boris Johnson misled Parliament

Holly Patrick
Monday 19 June 2023 16:29
Comments

Watch live as MPs vote on the Partygate report on Monday, 19 June, after the Privileges Committee found that Boris Johnson misled Parliament over rule-breaking parties at Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Politicians will debate the committee's findings from around 4:30pm in the House of Commons.

The cross-party committee concluded that the former prime minister should have faces a 90-day suspension from the House for misleading MPs when he told them that rules were followed at Number 10 despite parties taking place during lockdown.

However Mr Johnson avoided this suspension, having quit as an MP after being told in advance of its findings.

The committee also recommended banning Mr Johnson from receiving a pass to access Parliament which is usually given to former MPs.

Tory MPs will be given a free vote this evening on the report.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police launch a new investigation into alleged breaches of Covid laws at Downing Street, Chequers, inside parliament and the Conservative Party headquarters - including a Christmas party where Tory staffers were invited to “jingle and mingle”.

