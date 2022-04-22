Boris Johnson’s Partygate scandal is going to be the most closely scrutinised event since World War II, a government minister has claimed.

The prime minister is struggling with growing unease among Tory MPs as he now faces a Commons investigation into whether he lied to parliament over the No 10 parties.

Tory MP Conor Burns shared Mr Johnson’s “frustration” with the new probe, saying: “This is going to be the most looked at event, possibly, since the Second World War.”

The Northern Ireland minister told Sky News: “He has nothing to fear. He’s looking forward to this ending, he’s looking forward to drawing this to a conclusion, for it to be examined fully so we can move on.”

Mr Burns – the minister who said Mr Johnson had been “ambushed by cake” at his birthday bash – said there was “no question of the prime minister going”.

The loyal ally said Mr Johnson remained confident that he would be cleared – saying he believed that the PM statements on parties had been “faithful, genuine and true”.

The minister added: “He remains confident that when people can see the full context of what happened it will be clear that he was straightforward … He said to the House in good faith that he believed the rules were followed.”

The privileges committee investigation into Mr Johnson’s remarks is likely to trigger the release of demining photos of rule-breaking gatherings. If the inquiry finds MPs were “knowingly” misled, he will be expected to resign for breaching the ministerial code.

Mr Johnson shared his frustration with ongoing questions over Partygate. “What I don’t want is for this thing to just go on and on and on,” he told Channel 4 News while in India.

Senior Tory MP Mark Harper – who has sent a letter of no-confidence letter to the Tory backbenchers’ 1922 Committee – said he expected 54 letters needed to trigger a vote to be submitted before parliament’s summer recess in July.

“I think my colleagues will have enough evidence to make a decision,” the ex-chief whip told The Telegraph. We can resolve this matter then, and later we can give the country the fresh leadership it deserves.”

Mr Harper also said he was “very confident that we’re going to see photographs” from Downing Street parties.

Fellow Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who has called on Mr Johnson to quit, said a growing number of backbenchers were “troubled” by his leadership. “It’s now when, not if, a vote of confidence takes place,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The defence committee chair also told Sky News: “We must stop drinking that Kool-Aid that’s encouraging us to think this is all going to disappear ... More and more MPs believe it’s time the leadership baton is passed on.”

Meanwhile, Mr Burns has said the government will “take remedial action” to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol “if there isn’t movement” from EU.

The minister refused to be drawn on a report by the Financial Times that the government is now preparing legislation giving them sweeping powers to tear up the protocol.

However, Mr Burns said it is clear that the protocol is not working in the way that “was intended” and the government already has powers under Article 16 of the protocol allowing it to suspend elements of it.

Asked why the government signed the protocol as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, Mr Burns said: “We signed it because of some of the guarantees that were in it.”