Boris Johnson invited to speak to ‘plotters conference’ after May election results

Boris Johnson has been asked to speak at a ‘plotters conference’ of supporters hoping to restore him as Conservative leader.

The event will be held in May the wake of what are predicted to be disastrous local election results for Rishi Sunak.

Up to 1,000 Tory party members could gather in Bournemouth to hear Mr Johnson speak, the organisers the new Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) hope.

Led by Tory donor Lord Cruddas the CDO wants to take power from Tory MPs, who have ousted three prime ministers in the last five years, and give it to party members, among whom Mr Johnson remains incredibly popular.

Last week allies of the ex-prime minister admitted the campaign could help pave the way for him to return to Downing Street.

The Independent understands that senior politicians who will be asked to speak at the event include Mr Johnson, his former home secretary Priti Patel and his close ally Jacob Rees-Mogg.

David Campbell Bannerman, the chairman of the CDO, told the Independent: “It will take place in May after the local elections so it will not divert attention from the campaign. As well as providing a platform for grassroots voices, we will also invite a number of senior politicians to speak who are sympathetic to our campaign to make the Conservative Party more democratic."

It is understood the event could be held in traditional Tory conference venues such a Torquay or Harrogate but organisers are hoping it will be in Bournemouth.

The CDO insist that their group is not just a front designed to pave the way for Mr Johnson to lead the party again.

But they have attracted the ire of other Boris supporters, one of whom declared the campaign “bollocks” at the weekend.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “Boris Johnson is fully supporting the government.”