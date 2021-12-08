Boris Johnson agrees to hand over information about No 10 Christmas parties to police

Boris Johnson has agreed to hand over information about potentially illegal Christmas parties in No 10 to the police, opening up a new front in the controversy.

Under pressure from Keir Starmer to co-operate with any investigation by “handing over everything that government knows”, the prime minister replied: “Of course we will do that.”

The move comes after the Metropolitan Police said it is examining the video of senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a lockdown-breaking party, as part of a review of alleged law breaches.

In the Commons, Mr Johnson switched tack – after days of denying any party took place – by condemning the recording and announcing an investigation by the Cabinet Secretary.

However, he still refused to admit that any party took place, prompting ridicule from the Labour leader for a week of Downing Street wriggling on the issue.

“Last week the prime minister told us there was no party, now he thinks there’s something to investigate,” Sir Keir said.

“The justice secretary thinks the police don’t investigate crimes from a year ago – well I rang the Crown Prosecution Service and I can tell him that’s total nonsense.”

More than a dozen breaches of Covid restrictions last December were being prosecuted “right now” in Westminster Magistrates’ Court, including for those who hosted parties, the Labour leader said.

“Will the prime minister support the police and support the CPS by handing over everything the government knows about parties in Downing Street to the Metropolitan Police?” he demanded.

Mr Johnson replied: “Of course we will do that and we will get on with the investigation by the Cabinet Secretary.”

The form of the prime minister’s apology was also attacked by the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

“Not content with having caused untold amounts of pain and anguish for bereaved families, the prime minister is now trying to gaslight us, by pretending that it’s those who have spoken out who are responsible for ‘undermining public confidence’,” said Matt Fowler, the group’s co-founder.

“How can he not see it is the actions of 10 Downing Street that are putting us all at risk?”

The clashes came as Mr Johnson came close to confirming that his Covid ‘plan B’ will be triggered later today, after a meeting of cabinet ministers.

One Conservative MP, William Wragg, took the extraordinary step of accusing his own party leader of a “diversionary tactic” from the row over the No 10 party which would convince “very few” people.

In response, Mr Johnson told MPs: “No decisions will be taken without consulting the Cabinet.”