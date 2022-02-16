Government ‘expects’ Met Police not to publish 300 Partygate photos

Boris Johnson’s government has asked the Metropolitan Police to confirm whether or not it will publish more than 300 photos received as part of the investigation in alleged parties at No 10 and Whitehall.

The Cabinet Office has said it “expects” that Scotland Yard will not to publish the pictures once the probe concludes, according to a document leaked to ITV News.

The update document sent to civil servants by the Cabinet Office’s liaison unit said police been asked about photos of gatherings – given that they could potentially identify staff members involved.

It stated: “Consistent with its indication that it will not publish the identities of anyone issued a FPN [fixed-penalty notice], we would not expect the Met to publish photographs. The liaison unit has asked the Met to confirm this.”

The Independent understands the Cabinet Office is seeking to clarify whether the photos will be made public, and is not attempting to influence police decisions.

Scotland Yard is unlikely to reveal the names of any individuals hit with fines linked to the 12 gatherings under investigation, since the identity of people issued with fixed-penalty notices is not usually disclosed by police.

It follows reports that a Q&A sheet was sent by the liaison unit to government officials caught up in the inquiry, detailing certain aspects of what information will and will not be published by the police over the course of their investigation.

The document cited by The Telegraph suggests that the number of fines issued for the alleged parties, if any, will be made public by police. The Met is also expected to publish its reasons for issuing tickets.

However, officials were reportedly told the names of those receiving FPNs, if such fines are imposed, will not be revealed, and their details will not be shared with the civil service.

Scotland Yard confirmed a document had been drawn up by the Cabinet Office to brief staff and it was “consulted on those aspects relevant to its investigation and legal processes”.

The Met declined to comment on the reported request from the government regarding photos, and it is understood that the Cabinet Office has yet received a response to its query.

More than 300 photos and 500 pages of information were given to the force by the Cabinet Office last month.

The Met has sent a questionnaire to approximately 50 people as it conducts its inquiry, titled Operation Hillman. Mr Johnson received his questionnaire on Friday, and Downing Street has since said his responses will not be made public.

It has been reported that Mr Johnson is working with a personal lawyer on his response to the police investigation.

According to ITV News, the prime minister’s advisers believe that if he can prove he did not get drunk at events he allegedly attended, and resumed his duties afterwards, he may be able to make the case they were part of his working day.

The PM previously admitted he was present for 25 minutes at the notorious “bring your own booze” gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, but said he thought it was a “work event” to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

Adam Wagner QC, a human rights barrister and expert in Covid laws, said the argument about whether Mr Johnson went back to work afterwards was “irrelevant”.

The lawyer tweeted: “Look, it’s up to the PM how he puts his case and I say good luck to him and his bold arguments! But they don’t sound like good arguments.”