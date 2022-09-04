Jump to content
The 10 best Boris Johnson cartoons from his time as prime minister

During the past three years, Independent cartoonist Dave Brown has chronicled the ups and downs of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street tenure. Here we present his top 10

Dave Brown
Sunday 04 September 2022 11:40
Comments
(Dave Brown)

The premiership of Boris Johnson has been the most controversial in recent memory. From the prorogation of parliament, through Brexit and Covid-19 and up to Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine it is time of upheaval.

But, Monday marks the end of the Johnson era. Whether it is Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak who claims the leadership of the Conservative party and enter Downing Street, they will be hard-pressed to provide such fertile material for cartoonists.

In the last four years The Independent’s Dave Brown has been at the forefront of those chronicling one of the most exceptional eras in UK politics for some time. Below are a selection of his very best, telling the story of Boris Johnson’s time leading the country. 

(Dave Brown)

19 July 2019

Even before Johnson took over in Downing Street he was bemoaning EU rules, using a packet of kippers as an example at a Tory leadership hustings. The European Union denied the example.

(Dave Brown)

24 July 2019

Johnson was declared the leader of the Conservatives, leaving Dave Brown to round up some of his more controversial claims in the months and years before.

(Dave Brown)

13 September 2019

Dave has his say over the prorogation of parliament by – which was eventually declared “unlawful, void, and of no effect” by the Supreme Court.

(Dave Brown)

10 June 2020

Boris Johnson offers no criticism of Donald Trump over his comments relating to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd and calls the US a ‘bastion of freedom’

(Dave Brown)

27 August 2020

Dave takes aim at Johnson’s propensity to try and distract from bad news – in this case around Covid-19.

(Dave Brown)

3 February 2021

Six months later, the response by the government towards the Covid-19 pandemic is again the target.

(Dave Brown)

10 June 2021

This cartoon stems from the post-Brexit dispute dubbed the “sausage wars” over shipments of certain meat products from Britain to Northern Ireland.

(Dave Brown)

16 March 2022

Dave’s take ahead of a meeting between Johnson and Saudi Arabia’s ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

(Dave Brown)

3 April 2022

The “bring your own booze” event and Johnson’s remarks about Downing Street parties during Covid-19 are the subject here.

(Dave Brown)

8 June 2022

Having survived a confidence vote about his leadership, the events held in Downing Street – over which there was plenty of anger from the public – provide a lasting mark of Johnson’s time as prime minister.

