The 10 best Boris Johnson cartoons from his time as prime minister
During the past three years, Independent cartoonist Dave Brown has chronicled the ups and downs of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street tenure. Here we present his top 10
The premiership of Boris Johnson has been the most controversial in recent memory. From the prorogation of parliament, through Brexit and Covid-19 and up to Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine it is time of upheaval.
But, Monday marks the end of the Johnson era. Whether it is Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak who claims the leadership of the Conservative party and enter Downing Street, they will be hard-pressed to provide such fertile material for cartoonists.
In the last four years The Independent’s Dave Brown has been at the forefront of those chronicling one of the most exceptional eras in UK politics for some time. Below are a selection of his very best, telling the story of Boris Johnson’s time leading the country.
19 July 2019
Even before Johnson took over in Downing Street he was bemoaning EU rules, using a packet of kippers as an example at a Tory leadership hustings. The European Union denied the example.
24 July 2019
Johnson was declared the leader of the Conservatives, leaving Dave Brown to round up some of his more controversial claims in the months and years before.
13 September 2019
Dave has his say over the prorogation of parliament by – which was eventually declared “unlawful, void, and of no effect” by the Supreme Court.
10 June 2020
Boris Johnson offers no criticism of Donald Trump over his comments relating to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd and calls the US a ‘bastion of freedom’
27 August 2020
Dave takes aim at Johnson’s propensity to try and distract from bad news – in this case around Covid-19.
3 February 2021
Six months later, the response by the government towards the Covid-19 pandemic is again the target.
10 June 2021
This cartoon stems from the post-Brexit dispute dubbed the “sausage wars” over shipments of certain meat products from Britain to Northern Ireland.
16 March 2022
Dave’s take ahead of a meeting between Johnson and Saudi Arabia’s ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
3 April 2022
The “bring your own booze” event and Johnson’s remarks about Downing Street parties during Covid-19 are the subject here.
8 June 2022
Having survived a confidence vote about his leadership, the events held in Downing Street – over which there was plenty of anger from the public – provide a lasting mark of Johnson’s time as prime minister.
