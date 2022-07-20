Jump to content
‘Pointless human bollard’: Boris Johnson signs off by hurling insults at Keir Starmer

Labour leader exploits Tory divisions, arguing leadership candidates have ‘trashed every part’ of prime minister’s record

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 20 July 2022 12:52
Boris Johnson calls Keir Starmer a 'great, pointless, human bollard'

Boris Johnson has signed off in his last Commons appearance as prime minister by hurling insults at Keir Starmer, branding him a “pointless human bollard”.

Speaking from the famous despatch box for the final time, he also called the Labour leader “Captain Hindsight” and boasted his successor would “wipe the floor” with him “like some household detergent”.

Sir Keir exploited Tory divisions by highlighting how the leadership candidates had “trashed every part” of Mr Johnson’s record, including on tax and public services.

He said Liz Truss, the new favourite to take over at No 10, had hit out at former chancellor Rishi Sunak over his lack of a “plan for growth” – asking the prime minister if he agreed.

And he parroted the words of Penny Mordaunt, one of the three surviving candidates, who admitted that public services under the Conservatives are “in a desperate state”.

But, calling Sir Keir “Captain Hindsight” once again, Mr Johnson alleged: “Every time something needs to be done, they try to oppose it, he’s a great pointless human bollard, that’s what he is.”

more follows

