Boris Johnson made no apology to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after she told him she had ‘lived in the shadow of his words’ during years in an Iranian jail, her husband Richard has said.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was meeting the prime minister for the first time since her release in March, and the first time since he wrongly told a parliamentary committee as foreign secretary in 2017 that she had been training journalists in Iran.

His words were used by the Tehran authorities when extending her detention as proof that Nazanin was working against the Iranian state at the time of her initial arrest in 2016, rather than visiting her parents in the country as she claimed.

Speaking after the hour-long meeting at 10 Downing Street, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s MP Tulip Siddiq said: “She was sitting next to the prime minister and she told him very clearly and categorically that his words have had a big impact on her and that she had lived in the shadow of his words for the best part of four and a half years.

“And I had to say the prime minister looked quite shocked when she said that.

“I was really proud she did say that because she wanted to make it clear to him that she's happy now, she's grateful, she appreciates the fact that she's home now, b ut there was a time when his words had a big impact.”

Asked whether the PM apologised to Nazanin for his mistake, her husband Richard replied: “Not explicitly.”

Nazanin and Richard urged Mr Johnson to answer questions on the UK government’s handling of hostage-taking incidents before an inquiry being held by the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.

It would be unusual for a prime minister to give evidence to a committee of this kind, but Ms Siddiq said that he had agreed to “look into that”.