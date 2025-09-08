Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calls have been made for Boris Johnson to be stripped of his access to an allowance for former prime ministers over allegations he has profited from contacts he made while in office.

The Guardian published a series of stories based on leaked data provided by a non-profit organisation that suggest Mr Johnson profited from contacts and influence he gained in office.

Mr Johnson is alleged to have lobbied a senior Saudi official he met while in office to share a pitch with crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and to have been paid more than £200,000 after meeting Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said: “These allegations are extremely shocking.

“This is yet another reminder of how deep the rot in the Conservative Party goes — it is riddled by sleaze and scandal.

Johnson pictured with Mohammed bin Salman in 2022 ( REUTERS )

“The Government must suspend Boris Johnson’s access to the former prime minister public duty cost allowance pending a full and proper investigation.”

The files also raise questions about whether the company he set up after leaving Downing Street, the Office of Boris Johnson, blurred the lines of how his ex-prime minister’s allowance was used.

It is not supposed to be for private or commercial activities.

The files were obtained by Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS), a US-registered non-profit that archives leaked and hacked documents.

They mostly concern the period of time after Mr Johnson’s term as prime minister, from September 2022 and July 2024, along with some documents from when he was in No 10.

The Public Duty Costs Allowance is to help with the costs incurred by former prime ministers who are still active in public life.

It affords former prime ministers up to £115,000 a year to cover office and secretarial costs arising from public duties.

Mr Johnson’s office was contacted for comment.