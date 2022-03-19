Putin victory in Ukraine would usher in ‘new age of intimidation’, warns Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has warned of a “new age of intimidation” if Vladimir Putin wins in Ukraine, telling Tory activists that the world faces “a moment of choice between freedom and oppression”.
Speaking to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said that a victorious Russian president would not stop at occupying Ukraine, but would also end any hope of freedom in countries like Georgia and Moldova.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies