Boris Johnson Christmas quiz: How Tory ministers defended ‘gathering with no alcohol’ before photo of booze emerged

Ministers’ earlier denials left in tatters

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 09 February 2022 14:03
Prime Minister Boris Johnson took part in a festive quiz last December, No 10 confirmed (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took part in a festive quiz last December, No 10 confirmed (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Ministers defended Boris Johnson's lockdown quiz on the basis that it did not feature alcohol – before photos emerged of the prime minister with a bottle of bubbly.

New images of the PM were reported by the Daily Mirror on Wednesday showing a new angle on the banned social gathering.

The picture contradicts earlier claims by ministers in December about what happened at the event when it was first revealed.

At the time they took to the airwaves to downplay the gathering on the basis that no booze was being served or drunk.

"What do we see in that picture? We see a prime minister on a virtual quiz night for 10 to 15 minutes, to thank his staff – who by the way had no choice but to come in every single day," Education Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on 12 December.

"Sitting in his office with the two people who are closest working with him, no alcohol on the table, not drinking – on a zoom call or teams call, virtual call – respecting the lockdown rules."

However the latest photograph shows the prime minister with a bottle of what appears to be Prosecco and a half-eaten packets crisps.

At the time London was under Tier 2 regulations, which banned any social mixing between two or more people who lived in different households.

Social events outside household bubbles were banned under government rules at the time, including with colleagues who might otherwise have been working together.

Official guidance stated: “You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

