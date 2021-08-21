What risks will a reshuffle involve for Boris Johnson?

As Dominic Raab faces questions over his handling of the crisis in Afghanistan and his failure to make a crucial call on holiday to help interpreters attempting to flee the country, speculation has inevitably brought up suggestions of a long-rumoured cabinet reshuffle.

While Boris Johnson sought to defend his foreign secretary on Friday evening – insisting he “absolutely” had confidence in him – some have questioned whether Raab will be moved from the helm of the Foreign Office when the prime minister decides to freshen up his top team.

Westminster has been anticipating that the prime minister will attempt a reshuffle for some months now, but reports No 10 had pencilled in early in the summer did not come to fruition. According to the Financial Times, it may now not be on the cards until after the conclusion of the climate summit – Cop26 – in Glasgow this November.