Liz Truss replaces Dominic Raab as foreign secretary in reshuffle

Liz Truss has been appointed foreign secretary, replacing Dominic Raab in Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle.

The appointment was confirmed by Downing Street in a tweet shortly after Ms Truss was seen entering No 10.

Despite being a forthright member of the Remain camp in the 2016 EU referendum, she had become a darling of the Tory grassroots for her efforts to forge new post-Brexit deals around the world as International Trade secretary.

She becomes only the second woman to lead the Foreign Office, following Margaret Beckett in 2006/07.

The South West Norfolk MP famously tweeted during the referendum campaign that ”Leave cannot name one country we would get a better trade deal with if we left the EU”.

And the bulk of the deals which she has secured since Brexit have done no more than replicate terms which were already enjoyed by the UK as an EU member.

Her biggest coup as trade secretary of reaching a deal with Australia eliminating tariffs on UK goods in June was soured after it emerged that Canberra had insisted on the removal of references to key climate pledges.

Ms Truss retains her position as minister for women and equalities.