Bishop of Buckingham calls on Boris Johnson to resign over Partygate ‘lies’

PM ‘obviously’ lied over knowledge of Downing Street parties, says senior clergyman

Liam James
Friday 03 June 2022 23:59
Comments
<p>Bishop of Buckingham Alan Wilson in 2009</p>

Bishop of Buckingham Alan Wilson in 2009

(Alamy)

The Bishop of Buckingham has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he “obviously” lied over parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

It was “nonsense” for the prime minister to claim he did not realise what was going on, the Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson said, adding the country needs a leader it can trust.

The senior Church of England figure’s intervention came as Mr Johnson was booed by the public on arrival to St Paul’s Cathedral for the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen.

Asked on Times Radio if Mr Johnson should resign, Dr Wilson said: “The only answer is yes. I’m an army baby and what they used to say in the army was you can trust anybody, but you can’t trust a liar.”

“In all sorts of contexts, you have to be able to trust the people who lead you, who represent you.”

Recommended

He said excuses for the prime minister’s behaviour – “oh I didn’t realise, I was ambushed by a cake” – were clearly nonsense and that he was “obviously” an out and out liar.

Johnson and wife Carrie arrive to St Paul’s

(AP)

He added: “Actually, you can see it from a mile off. And most ordinary people realise it’s all nonsense. It’s not the parties actually. It’s the lying. I think that’s the problem.

“I mean, everybody makes mistakes. And I think people are very tolerant about that. But I think it’s very difficult to trust a liar.”

In the week since the Sue Gray report was published a steady stream of Conservative MPs have called for Mr Johnson to stand down.

Under party rules, the prime minister will face a confidence vote if 54 Tory MPs submit a letter to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady calling for one.

Recommended

Around 30 backbenchers have publicly called for Mr Johnson to go and it is thought more will have submitted letters.

The Bishop of Buckingham has staged the most explicit clergyman’s rebuke over the prime minister’s actions so far – though his superior, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said the Sue Gray report showed “culture, behaviour and standards in public life” matter.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in