Boris Johnson to quit as PM within two years after next election, Dominic Cummings claims

Boris Johnson has a “clear plan” to quit as prime minister within two years after the next election, expected in 2023 or 2024, his former top adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed.

Mr Cummings - who was Johnson’s right-hand man until his resignation in November after a power struggle with the PM’s wife Carrie - made the claim in an explosive blog lashing the government’s response to the Covid pandemic.

The former Vote Leave supremo said that Mr Johnson’s promise of a public inquiry into the outbreak is designed to delay official findings on his performance until after he has left office.

In a message on his £10-a-month Substack blog, Mr Cummings said that Mr Johnson’s plan after winning the election will be to leave office swiftly to “making money and having” fun rather than seek to stay in power for the long term.

The election is currently scheduled to take place in May 2024, but Mr Johnson’s plan to abolish fixed-term parliament legislation would allow him to move it forward, with May-July 2023 tipped as the most likely dates.

If Mr Cummings’ claims are correct, this could mean the prime minister leaving 10 Downing Street by 2025 or 2026.