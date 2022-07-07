Boris Johnson’s new education secretary quits two days into job

Boris Johnson’s new education secretary has quit her post just two days after being appointed, as the Cabinet meltdown continues

Michelle Donelan said she had “no choice” to leave the Cabinet and that the prime minister had put his colleagues in “an impossible situation”.

She is among over 50 Tory MPs to leave government jobs in the last 36 hours over Mr Johnson’s conduct.

Ms Donelan’s resignation leaves the Department for Education with zero ministers just weeks away from A-Level results day on 18 August this year.

She quit shortly after the Mr Johnson’s new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, also in his job for two days, called on the prime minister to resign – though he has stayed in his role.

In her letter Ms Donelan said: “Whilst I remain very worried about the prospect of no ministers in the Department as we approach results day - the impact on students is real - as you know, yesterday I pleaded with you to do the right thing and resign for the sake of our country and our Party, both are more important than an one person

“In life we must alwavs do what we believe is right. Above all I am here to serve the British public. I see no way that you can continue in post, but without a formal mechanism to remove you it seems that the only way that this is only possible is for those of us who reman in Cabinet to force your hand.

“You have put us in an impossible situation. I am deeply saddened that it has come to this, but as someone who values integrity above all else. l have no choice.”

Ms Donelan, the MP for Chippenham, had previously served as higher education minister from 2020 to 2022 before being promoted.