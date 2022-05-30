Conservative former attorney general calls on Boris Johnson to resign
Former attorney general Jeremy Wright has become the latest Conservative MP to call on Boris Johnson to resign.
In a statement on his website, the ex-cabinet minister said that if Mr Johnson remains in 10 Downing Street he would hinder the process of “restoring faith in good government”.
And he said: “I have with regret concluded that for the good of this and future governments, the prime minister should resign.”
Mr Wright is the latest of at least 25 Tory MPs to call on Mr Johnson to step down, with several coming forward in the wake of last week’s Sue Gray report into the Partygate scandal which found “failures of leadership” at No 10.
