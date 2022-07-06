Boris Johnson ‘will never resign and thinks he has a God-given right to rule forever’, says ex-girlfriend

Petronella Wyatt previously had an affair with Mr Johnson while the pair worked at the Spectator magazine

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 06 July 2022 13:42
<p>Boris Johnson and Petronella Wyatt</p>

Boris Johnson and Petronella Wyatt

(BBC)

Boris Johnson will "never" resign and thinks he has a "God-given right to rule in perpetuity", the prime minister's ex-girlfriend has said.

Petronella Wyatt, who had a four-year affair with Mr Johnson while working at the Spectator magazine, said "every minute of the day will be devoted to saving Boris".

It comes as over a dozen Tory MPs, including the chancellor and health secretary, quit the government urging the prime minister to step down over his conduct.

Mr Johnson has refused to resign despite a litany of claims that he has misled the country over the handling of an alleged sexual abuse case.

The PM narrowly avoided being forced out in a vote of no confidence last month after being fined for breaking lockdown rules, and was thought to be safe for another year under Tory rules.

But frustrated Tory MPs are now set to meet on Wednesday evening to change no confidence procedures to allow another vote to take place immediately.

If this goes ahead Mr Johnson could be forced out by the summer recess or as early as next week - but calls for him to quit on his own accord continue.

UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits

Yet in a post on social media Ms Wyatt, now a writer and broadcaster, said: "Boris will never resign. He thinks he has a God given right to rule in perpetuity.

"This is going to be long, drawn out and very bad for the Tory Party and the country. There will be no government, as every minute of the day will be devoted to saving Boris."

Ms Wyatt said last month that Mr Johnson was "surprisingly thin-skinned" and would be in "absolute hell" after Tory MPs turned on him this week.

Mr Johnson was sacked from the Tory front bench in 2004 for lying about his affair with Ms Wyatt, which happened when he was married to his second wife Marina Wheeler.

