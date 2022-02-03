The top Downing Street aide behind the “bring your own booze” email is to step down from his role, as Boris Johnson battles to save his premiership.

Martin Reynolds, the principal private secretary to prime minister, will be leaving No 10 in an apparent clear-out of top staff in the wake of the partygate scandal.

The senior figure was named by ITV News as the official who invited staff to a “socially distanced drinks” in the No 10 garden on 20 May 2020 – an event now under investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Downing Street chief of staff Dan Rosenfield also had his offer of resignation accepted by the PM on Thursday evening, according to an announcement by No 10.

Their imminent exits follow the departure of director of communications Jack Doyle, who told Downing Street staff earlier on Thursday that he was leaving.

It comes as Mr Johnson was rocked by the unexpected resignation of his top policy chief Munira Mirza – who quit in protest at his “scurrilous” smear linking Keir Starmer with the case of paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Ms Mirza said there was “no fair or reasonable basis” for Mr Johnson’s false claim that the Labour leader had failed to prosecute Savile, and made clear that the PM had resisted pleas from advisers to apologise.

Mr Johnson’s former aide-turned-nemesis Dominic Cummings seized upon Ms Mirza’s departure “an unmistakable signal the bunker is collapsing and this PM is finished”.

Mr Doyle – named during the partygate scandal for handing out awards at a 2020 Christmas drinks event in No 10 – insisted it had always been his plan to go at this point, following news of his departure.

Following reports that two more senior figures were leaving, a No 10 spokesperson announced: “Dan Rosenfield offered his resignation to the prime minister earlier today, which has been accepted.”

The statement added: “Martin Reynolds also informed the prime minister of his intention to stand down from his role as principal private secretary and the prime minister has agreed to this.”

The are set to continue in their roles while successors are appointed, with recruitment for both posts now underway.

