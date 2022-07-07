Who is in Boris Johnson’s new cabinet now he has quit as prime minister?

Boris Johnson has quit as prime minister but that didn’t stop him from appointing new cabinet members to try to ensure he can stay on as a caretaker prime minister until autumn.

In a speech outside No 10 on Thursday afternoon, Mr Johnson confirmed he was leaving Downing Street and that the process of choosing a new Tory leader would begin imminently.

He also said that he had “appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place” - expected to be before the Conservative Pary conference in October.

So, who has been appointed to the cabinet?

Greg Clark - Levelling up Secretary

Michael Gove, who was sacked on Wednesday, has been replaced by Tunbridge Wells MP Greg Clark, who will take on a government strategic priortity and has become levelling up secretary.

Mr Clark, a staunch Remainer, has prior experience in government and was previously secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy under former prime minister Theresa May.

Robert Buckland - Welsh Secretary

Robert Buckland has been appointed secretary of state for Wales, following the resignation of Simon Hart.

Buckland is the MP for South Swindon but he hails from Llanelli in south Wales.

Mr Buckland was only last year sacked by Mr Johnson in a reshuffle in September and has now rejoined the government, telling Sky News he wanted to “serve the country”.

Kit Malthouse - Chancello of the Duchy of Lancaster

Kit Malthouse’s new role means he is the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office after the prime minister.

Mr Malthouse previously announced he was standing for Tory party leader after Theresa May’s resignation, before later pulling out of the race in June 2019. He was previously a junior minister at the Home Office.

Shailesh Vara - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

The MP for North Cambridgeshire replaces Brandon Lewis.

Mr Vara, who campaigner for the UK to remain in the EU, previously resigned as Northern Ireland minister in November 2018 in opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Andrew Stephenson - minister without portfolio

Mr Stephenson has no portfolio but will attend cabinet.

He previously served as the minister for state with responsiblity for HS2 and the Deparment for Transport and also held juinior roles in the whips office and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

James Cleverly - Education Secretary

The MP for Braintree has been appointed education secretary and replaces Michelle Donelan. The Brexiteer has previously served as co-chairman of the Tory party and was also as minister for state for the Middle East and North Africa.