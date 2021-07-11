Al fresco dining will become the norm and pavement licences made permanent as part of government plans to rejuvenate the high street after the pandemic, Boris Johnson is expected to say.

In a speech next week on “levelling up” the country, the prime minister will set out further details on how he intends to deliver on the election slogan, which has been criticised for its vagueness and lack of focus.

Just last month, a Lords report warned that the prime minister’s vow to level up the country would fail unless he cancels spending cuts, devolves power, and ends “political bias” in handing out funds.

No 10, which has described levelling up as the “central purpose” of Mr Johnson’s premiership, said the regeneration of the high street will form a key part of his address next week.

Pavement licences are to be extended and then made permanent, with the aim of making it easier and cheaper for pubs, restaurants and cafes to set up tables outside and serve more customers.

Temporary permissions for pubs to serve takeaway pints are also set to be extended for 12 months in anticipation of the easing of the vast majority of remaining Covid restrictions on 19 July.

A government spokesperson said: “The prime minister is determined to level up the UK and deliver a fairer, stronger society – one where whatever your background and wherever you live, everyone can access the opportunities they need to succeed.

“While talent and potential is distributed evenly across the country, opportunity is not,” they added.

“That’s why, as we emerge from the pandemic, it’s vital that we do not make the mistakes of the recovery from the financial crash, and seize this moment to ensure a better quality of life for people in every part of the UK.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, however, seized on the plans, saying: “We all want life to get back to normal, but a few chairs outside cafes isn’t going to fix the glaring inequality that scars our communities because of the Tories’s wrong priorities.”

She added: “After a decade of failure and broken promises, no one can believe a word this incompetent prime minister says. His rhetoric never matches reality.

“The Conservatives have choked the life out of our high streets, slashed funding for our young people, and acres of playing fields and football pitches have been dug up and concreted over.”

According to No 10, after the speech next week the government will embark on a consultation over the summer ahead of the publication of the white paper on the levelling up programme, which is being spearheaded by MP Neil O’Brien, later in the year.