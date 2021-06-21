Boris Johnson fails to deny plans to cut back on pensions

Boris Johnson has failed to deny that the government is considering dropping the pensions triple-lock to help pay for the recovery from Covid.

The prime minister was speaking after reports that chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering suspending the measure - under which state pensions rise in line with the highest of prices, average wages or 2.5 per cent - for a year in order to avoid a bumper hike as pay soars in the wake of the pandemic.

And reports today suggested the Treasury are considering cutting the pensions lifetime allowance or tax reliefs or introducing new taxation on employer contributions to bring down the ever-mounting bill.

Asked today whether he was planning to ditch the triple lock, Mr Johnson said: “I read all sorts of stuff at the moment which I don’t recognise at all about the government’s plan.”

Speaking during a visit to a science facility in Hertfordshire, the prime minister added: “What we’re doing as the single most important thing for the economy, and indeed paying for the recovery, is to ensure that we continue cautiously but irreversibly to unlock and get our economy moving again.

“That is the priority of the government.”