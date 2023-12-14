Boris Johnson: Tories doing far worse in the polls than when I was leader

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has warned the Tories are now in a worse position than when he was leader and facing a general election wipeout.

The former prime minister, who was forced from Downing Street in the wake of the Partygate scandal, made the ignoble claim after Rishi Sunak’s popularity fell to a record low yesterday, leaving him with a lower approval than his predecessor but one.

“It would be remiss of me not to make the observation that they are now facing a considerable defeat in the polls, a much bigger differential than when I was leader, by about 20 points,” Mr Johnson told The Daily Telegraph.

But Mr Johnson insisted the gap between the Conservatives and Labour was not “insurmountable”, with “a long time” before the UK finally gets its say on who should be in power.

An election is expected next year, with the latest date for a contest in January 2025 some six years after Boris Johnson swept to a landslide victory over the divisive Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

When Mr Johnson was forced out as PM last July, the Conservatives were trailing Labour by around 10 points in the polls.

The gap dramatically widened under Liz Truss, reaching around 30 points at its peak, and has settled at around 20 points under Mr Sunak.

Despite the broadside, Mr Johnson backed the PM for pushing on with the Rwanda deportation plan first announced under his premiership.

“It’s totally right and I’m so glad they didn’t drop the Bill. I’m so glad they pushed on. It was absolutely right,” he said.

He added: “We’ve just got to keep going. And we’ve got a very difficult legal, very complicated legal situation but we have to push on.”

YouGov on Wednesday said Mr Sunak’s personal approval rating has slumped to the same level as Mr Johnson’s when he was forced from No10.

In a damning poll, just 21 per cent of people said they have a positive view of the PM.

That compared with 70 per cent of people who said they view him negatively, leaving his approval rating at -49, a 10-point drop from the end of November. It is also 30 points below Mr Sunak’s rating when he took over as PM.

It is the lowest approval rating YouGov has recorded for the prime minister since he took over from Ms Truss last October.

His failure to turn the party’s fortunes around has led to reports of regret among MPs in the red wall at Mr Johnson’s ousting. And Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, was heard on tape saying Mr Sunak lacks the charisma of Mr Johnson.

“Rishi is a details man, he gets the job done. He hasn’t got the charisma of Boris, we know that… there’s not many people who have,” Mr Anderson told an event, The Daily Mirror reported.

Mr Sunak was relatively popular when he took over, having won praise for his handling of the economy through the pandemic. And Tories had hoped that he would restore the party’s reputation after the Johnson and Truss administrations.

But the dip in Mr Sunak’s popularity also means he is now as unpopular as the Conservative Party as a whole.