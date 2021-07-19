Boris Johnson to give press conference today from self-isolation

Boris Johnson will lead a Covid press conference remotely from Chequers at 5pm today.

The prime minister will appear via vide link from his official country residence where he is in self-isolation after coming into contact with health secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

UK chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and England’s deputy medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam will also contribute from Downing Street.

It is not yet clear what Mr Johnson will be discussing at the press conference.

The briefing later this afternoon comes as England officially entered so-called “Freedom Day” as most Covid restrictions in England have now been scrapped.

Social-distancing rules ended on Monday morning and face masks are no longer mandatory in shops or on public transport.

Nightclubs, theatres and restaurants can fully reopen and pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.

However the mood of the reopening of England is far from celebratory as Covid cases continue to soar and some scientists and medics have criticised the government’s ‘criminal’ strategy.

